Kia Motors says plans to sell 3.17 million vehicles globally in 2017

17 hrs ago

Kia Motors Corp aims to sell 3.17 million vehicles globally in 2017, the South Korean company said on Monday, up slightly from its 2016 goal of 3.12 million.

