Kerviel's Legal Run Ends as Prosecutor Dismisses Request
Jerome Kerviel's run of legal luck came to a halt as Paris prosecutors sought the dismissal of a probe requested by the rogue trader who was found guilty of causing a massive trading loss at Societe Generale SA, according to a person familiar with the case. Prosecutors asked Dec. 27 to dismiss allegations by Kerviel that the bank used forged documents and obtained his guilty verdict under false pretenses, according to the person, who asked not to be identified because the probe is private.
