Japan hotel chain under fire over denial of Rape of Nanking

10 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

A fast-growing Japanese hotel chain is facing criticism over a book penned by the hotel's owner that says the Rape of Nanking was fabricated. APA Group, a Tokyo-based land developer and operator of 400-plus hotels, drew fire for spreading the revisionist views of company president Toshio Motoya by putting the books in hotel guestrooms and also selling them.

