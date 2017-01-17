Investor optimism about Germany ticks upward in survey
Investment analysts were just a bit more optimistic about the German economy in January despite the prospect of a turbulent year in politics. The ZEW think tank said Tuesday its index of economic sentiment rose by 2.8 points to 16.6 over December's reading.
