Infosys, Wipro Leaders Warn of Challenging Times for Indian IT

The leaders of two of India's largest technology services companies, Infosys Ltd. and Wipro Ltd., have warned employees that their industry faced a grave threat from rising political and economic conflict around the world. Employees need to innovate and bring out their best to survive, Infosys Chief Executive Officer Vishal Sikka said in a year-end note to staff.

