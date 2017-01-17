How This CEO Got Caught Up In the Cli...

How This CEO Got Caught Up In the Clinton Email Scandal

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Fast Company

Months after the election, we still don't know for sure what happened to all of Hillary Clinton's emails, the ones that passed through her private email server, a question that remains unresolved and continues to infuriate some of President-elect Donald Trump's die-hard supporters. But one clue to unraveling the mystery may lie with a low-key tech company based in southwestern Connecticut and its 31-year-old freckle-faced CEO, who handed over up to 17,448 deleted Clinton emails to the FBI.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fast Company.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
SkimmingWorld.com ?? 23 hr Cashhhhhhh 13
News Sulfuric acid clouds on Venus hide a 'bizarre' ... Thu Spotted Girl 5
Order 70's T-shirts online. Thu suescrew 1
News Notre Dame's Stunning Win Over Stanford Shows W... (Oct '14) Jan 18 A_games 4
News Are smarter people actually less racist? (Jan '16) Jan 18 Le Jimbo 674
News Rolls-Royce To Pay $800M to U.S., U.K., Brazil ... Jan 16 USA Today 1
Sushma Swaraj Supported Cerebral Palsy Treatmen... Jan 15 KanikaGoyal 1
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,101 • Total comments across all topics: 278,096,678

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC