How one womana s fight is helping workers decades after Santa Susana radiation exposure

Bonnie Klea, a former secretary for the Department of Energy who worked at the Santa Susana Field Lab, recently scored a victory on behalf of thousands of workers. Based on documents Klea filed beginning in 2007, the federal government decided that those who were employed by the DOE to work at the Santa Susana Field Lab and related offices from 1948 to 1988 should be compensated for illnesses they may have suffered as a result of working there.

