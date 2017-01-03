How KKR Beat Citi in Loan Deal for Perelman's Humvee Maker
When Citigroup Inc. started hawking $300 million of loans for the maker of the Humvee, investors were willing to buy almost any deal for sale. Almost.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oakmere Home Advisors Review of How Quality Hom...
|Sun
|eulabenett
|1
|Claim Your Business Listings. Drive More Custom...
|Jan 7
|devguy200
|1
|Notre Dame's Stunning Win Over Stanford Shows W... (Oct '14)
|Jan 7
|A_games
|3
|Here's why you should never, ever visit the sur...
|Jan 5
|shtrominer
|1
|Are smarter people actually less racist? (Jan '16)
|Jan 5
|Le Jimbo
|671
|Limited Stores Is Said to Plan for Bankruptcy a...
|Jan 4
|openmind693
|1
|Using Tradelines, Seasoned Primary Trade Lines (Jun '08)
|Jan 4
|henri soo
|67
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC