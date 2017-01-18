Hong Kong Property Tax May Help End S...

Hong Kong Property Tax May Help End Singapore's Housing Slump

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

So says Cushman & Wakefield Inc., which expects the slide in the city-state's home prices to end this year as foreign investors turned off by Hong Kong's move to increase the stamp duty for overseas buyers look to Singapore instead. Desmond Sim, head of research for Singapore and Southeast Asia at CBRE Ltd., said Singapore house prices are approaching their trough, with a forecast price move of flat to minus 2 percent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Order 70's T-shirts online. 1 hr suescrew 1
News Notre Dame's Stunning Win Over Stanford Shows W... (Oct '14) 22 hr A_games 4
News Are smarter people actually less racist? (Jan '16) Wed Le Jimbo 674
News Sulfuric acid clouds on Venus hide a 'bizarre' ... Wed Spotted Girl 3
News Rolls-Royce To Pay $800M to U.S., U.K., Brazil ... Mon USA Today 1
Sushma Swaraj Supported Cerebral Palsy Treatmen... Jan 15 KanikaGoyal 1
News Nintendoa s weird and wonderful Switch console ... Jan 15 Wholly Silicon Wafer 1
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,734 • Total comments across all topics: 278,059,731

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC