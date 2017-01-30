'Hidden Figures,' 'Fences' Lead Politically Charged SAG Awards

Octavia Spencer , Janelle Monae and Taraji P. Henson accept their award for Cast in a Motion Picture for "Hidden Figures" ( "Hidden Figures" was the surprise best film ensemble winner at Sunday's Screen Actors Guild awards, a show overshadowed by politics as stars slammed U.S. President Donald Trump for restricting entry for travelers from seven Muslim-majority nations. "Hidden Figures," the true story of three black female mathematicians during the 1960s space race, ousted awards front-runners "Manchester By the Sea" and "Moonlight" to claim the night's top prize.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.