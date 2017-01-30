'Hidden Figures,' 'Fences' Lead Politically Charged SAG Awards
Octavia Spencer , Janelle Monae and Taraji P. Henson accept their award for Cast in a Motion Picture for "Hidden Figures" ( "Hidden Figures" was the surprise best film ensemble winner at Sunday's Screen Actors Guild awards, a show overshadowed by politics as stars slammed U.S. President Donald Trump for restricting entry for travelers from seven Muslim-majority nations. "Hidden Figures," the true story of three black female mathematicians during the 1960s space race, ousted awards front-runners "Manchester By the Sea" and "Moonlight" to claim the night's top prize.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del...
|1 hr
|rpt777
|1
|Title left up to readers' discretion
|16 hr
|misbehaved
|6
|OMG!!! found real wu seller (Jun '13)
|18 hr
|The Best Seller
|33
|SkimmingWorld.com ??
|Sat
|coryorcard
|16
|FBI director Comey to address South By Southwes...
|Sat
|Le Jimbo
|6
|A bizarre anecdote reveals why Trump believes b...
|Jan 27
|Old Phart
|5
|ATM Skimmer and GSM Recievers Available at Skim...
|Jan 27
|HypedX
|5
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC