Galena Sacks CEO Amidst Escalating Criminal Probe Into Fentanyl Drug Marketing
The timing of Schwartz's exit is noteworthy given Galena's admission on Jan. 9 of a criminal investigation of the company by the federal prosecutors into the marketing of Abstral. Galena Biopharma sacked CEO Mark Schwartz on Tuesday, marking the second time in less than three years that the troubled drug company's board fired its top executive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best custom logo design
|5 hr
|Logoglaze
|1
|Teamsters' Hoffa says TPP Withdrawal a 'Big Vic...
|13 hr
|TANGLEFOOT
|2
|Wall Street batters Under Armour for slower sal...
|16 hr
|majority-muslim eh
|2
|Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del...
|Mon
|rpt777
|1
|Title left up to readers' discretion
|Sun
|misbehaved
|6
|OMG!!! found real wu seller (Jun '13)
|Jan 29
|The Best Seller
|33
|SkimmingWorld.com ??
|Jan 28
|coryorcard
|16
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC