Foxconn Considering $7 Billion U.S. Investment For Flat Panel Display Production

Apple supplier Foxconn is considering a $7 billion investment that would establish a U.S.-based LCD display manufacturing hub that could create as many as 50,000 new jobs. Apple supplier Foxconn said Sunday it is considering a $7 billion investment that would establish a U.S.-based LCD display manufacturing hub that could create as many as 50,000 new jobs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.