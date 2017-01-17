Foxconn Considering $7 Billion U.S. Investment For Flat Panel Display Production
Apple supplier Foxconn said Sunday it is considering a $7 billion investment that would establish a U.S.-based LCD display manufacturing hub that could create as many as 50,000 new jobs.
