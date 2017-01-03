First-Day Jitters Don't Faze Gas Bull...

First-Day Jitters Don't Faze Gas Bulls Predicting 2017 Rally

The Washington Post

Natural gas prices may have faltered in the first trading day of the year, but some analysts are still bullish on the outlook for 2017. With demand for the power-plant fuel surpassing coal for the first time in the U.S. and exports soaring, a years-long glut from shale formations has finally been erased.

