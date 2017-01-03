First-Day Jitters Don't Faze Gas Bulls Predicting 2017 Rally
Natural gas prices may have faltered in the first trading day of the year, but some analysts are still bullish on the outlook for 2017. With demand for the power-plant fuel surpassing coal for the first time in the U.S. and exports soaring, a years-long glut from shale formations has finally been erased.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are smarter people actually less racist? (Jan '16)
|11 min
|Hearts6248
|671
|Limited Stores Is Said to Plan for Bankruptcy a...
|14 hr
|openmind693
|1
|Using Tradelines, Seasoned Primary Trade Lines (Jun '08)
|21 hr
|henri soo
|67
|YEXT Alternative. Half the cost
|Tue
|devguy200
|1
|5 Ways to Lower Your Taxes in 2017
|Jan 1
|Tina
|1
|[email protected] is a scammer (Feb '13)
|Dec 30
|hacker here
|40
|WeChat Mini App Coming on Jan. 9th!
|Dec 30
|TMOGroup
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC