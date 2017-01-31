Fired: Trump Dumps Top Lawyer Who Def...

Fired: Trump Dumps Top Lawyer Who Defied Immigration Order

Read more: Fox News

President Donald Trump fired top federal government lawyer Sally Yates on Monday after she took the extraordinarily rare step of defying the White House and refused to defend new travel restrictions targeting seven Muslim-majority nations. It was another dramatic twist in the unusually raucous roll-out of Trump's directive that put a 120-day hold on allowing refugees into the country, an indefinite ban on refugees from Syria and a 90-day bar on citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

Chicago, IL

