Fiat Chrysler Accused of Diesel Emissions Cheating by U.S.

14 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV was accused of violating pollution laws with 104,000 diesel vehicles, sending the shares plunging on the prospect the automaker may follow Fiat Chrysler put software in 2014-2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee and Ram 1500 models that allows them to exceed pollution limits. The EPA stopped short of calling the software a "defeat device" but said the carmaker failed to disclose its use.

