Feds Arrest AFTRA Retirement Fund Exec in Alleged $3.4M Fraud

"Mexicans need burritos," a co-conspirator allegedly texted a witness, purportedly meaning that "Papi" - allegedly executive Rick Rubano, whose attorney says he's innocent - wanted a kickback deposited that morning. Federal agents arrested on Friday the former co-head of information technology at the AFTRA Retirement Fund, Enrico "Rick" Rubano, and an alleged co-conspirator and charged them with two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with an alleged bogus invoicing and kickback scheme that a Postal Inspector says netted at least $3.4 million from 2009-2015.

