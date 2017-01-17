Feature film production in LA jumps to record level

Reflecting the popularity of California's revised film incentive program, location shoots in the Los Angeles area jumped 6.2 percent last year, led by record feature film production, an industry tracker said Tuesday. That makes 2016 the strongest year for this sector since California introduced its first film incentive program in 2009, according to FilmL.A. Inc., the official film permitting office that represents the city and county of L.A. The updated, more generous film incentive program - called 2.0 - went into effect in July 2015 and included $330 million in tax credits to keep productions, along with the middle-class jobs they generate, from leaving the state.

