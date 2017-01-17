Feature film production in LA jumps to record level
Reflecting the popularity of California's revised film incentive program, location shoots in the Los Angeles area jumped 6.2 percent last year, led by record feature film production, an industry tracker said Tuesday. That makes 2016 the strongest year for this sector since California introduced its first film incentive program in 2009, according to FilmL.A. Inc., the official film permitting office that represents the city and county of L.A. The updated, more generous film incentive program - called 2.0 - went into effect in July 2015 and included $330 million in tax credits to keep productions, along with the middle-class jobs they generate, from leaving the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are smarter people actually less racist? (Jan '16)
|5 hr
|Le Jimbo
|675
|Sulfuric acid clouds on Venus hide a 'bizarre' ...
|7 hr
|Spotted Girl
|3
|Rolls-Royce To Pay $800M to U.S., U.K., Brazil ...
|Mon
|USA Today
|1
|Sushma Swaraj Supported Cerebral Palsy Treatmen...
|Sun
|KanikaGoyal
|1
|Nintendoa s weird and wonderful Switch console ...
|Sun
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|1
|Amazon plans to hire 100,000 over the next 18 m...
|Jan 13
|George Brown
|1
|get rich above your imagination
|Jan 13
|George Brown
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC