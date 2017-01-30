FCC Chairman Pai Offers Ideas for "Aggressive Action" on TCPA Issues

To close out his first week as Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, Ajit Pai spoke briefly at a meeting of the FCC's Consumer Advisory Committee on Friday, January 27, 2017 and made clear that one of his priorities will be to address "robocalls," which are the number one source of complaints to the FCC. However, we expect that his methods will be much different than those employed during Chairman Wheeler's tenure.

