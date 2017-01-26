Express Scripts Falls on Attack From ...

Express Scripts Falls on Attack From Andrew Left

15 hrs ago Read more: TheStreet.com

Short seller Andrew Left, head of Citron Research , sent shares of Express Scripts falling Friday after he called the company the "John Gotti of the pharmaceutical industry." The comparison to the New York mob boss was only the beginning of Left's inflammatory comments about the pharmacy benefit manager.

