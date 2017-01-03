Ex-Hedge Fund Manager Generates 51% R...

Ex-Hedge Fund Manager Generates 51% Return From Skiers? Paradise

Read more: The Washington Post

The region of Trondelag is the cradle of Norway's Winter Olympic dominance, with 14 gold medals over the past two events alone. Now, Jomar Kilnes, a former hedge fund manager who has come home after more than a decade in the Bahamas and the U.S., is showing that delivering outsized investment returns is the area's real forte.

