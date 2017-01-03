Europe's Bank Stress-Test Star Is Foc...

Europe's Bank Stress-Test Star Is Focus of Buyback Speculation

Norway's biggest bank, DNB ASA, has more capital than it needs and will probably start using the excess funds to buy back its own shares. After topping the European Banking Authority's resilience score , the Oslo-based lender is now attracting investor interest as analysts predict shareholder rewards ahead.

Chicago, IL

