EU Populists See Trump Victory as Beginning of End for Old Order

Europe's populist right predicted Donald Trump's entry into the White House will herald the end of the old way of doing business in the west, as the continent's leaders wrestled with how to deal with the new president. Anti-establishment politicians including Marine Le Pen, head of the National Front in France, and Geert Wilders of the Dutch Freedom Party echoed the combative language of the new U.S. president's inaugural address at a celebratory rally in Koblenz, western Germany, on Saturday while Chancellor Angela Merkel was trying to reassure her supporters at a meeting in the country's industrial heartland.

