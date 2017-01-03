EasyJet Slips Off Pace Set by Ryanair on Terror, Brexit Squeeze
EasyJet Plc's passenger count increased at less than half the pace of its low-cost rivals last year as Europe's second-biggest discount carrier struggled with its exposure to the British and French travel markets. Customer numbers increased 6.6 percent to 74.4 million in 2016, Luton, England-based EasyJet said Friday.
