Dow Chemical Profit Beats Estimates on Consumer Focus
Seeds and chemical maker Dow Chemical reported a better-than-expected quarterly adjusted profit, helped by its focus on consumer markets such as agriculture and automotive, and a move to take full control of its Dow Corning venture. Excluding the Dow Corning transaction, Dow's sales rose 2.5 percent to $11.75 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, with sales increasing in four of its five businesses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FBI director Comey to address South By Southwes...
|3 min
|Fcvk tRump
|3
|A bizarre anecdote reveals why Trump believes b...
|1 hr
|Christsharian Dee...
|3
|Mexicans are lashing out at their own governmen...
|13 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|Q&A with John C. Williams, president and CEO of... (Oct '14)
|21 hr
|oday
|17
|I Love Kickboxing in Exton, PA
|Wed
|Renata
|1
|W.U transfers with NO UPFRONT !!! (Jan '13)
|Wed
|Samsungsamsung
|129
|Rebuking Obama, Trump boosts Keystone XL, Dakot...
|Tue
|Vladimir Puty Putin
|2
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC