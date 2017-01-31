Deutsche Bank Fined $200 Million by B...

Deutsche Bank Fined $200 Million by Britain's FCA Over Russian 'Mirror Trades'

Deutsche Bank was fined $203 million by Britain's financial watchdog over so-called "mirror trades" that allowed customers to move money from Russia. Deutsche Bank was fined A 163 million by Britain's financial watchdog, its largest ever, over so-called "mirror trades" that allowed customers to move money from Russia.

