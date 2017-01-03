Deezer Hires Facebook, Spotify Managers to Fight Bigger Rivals

Music-streaming service Deezer SA hired former managers of Facebook Inc. and Spotify Ltd. in a bid to crack the Asian market and differentiate itself from larger rivals such as Apple Music by expanding through brand partnerships. The Paris-based company said it recruited Pascal de Mul, who worked as global head of hardware partnerships at Spotify for five years, and Daud Aditirto, who spent the last four years working on growth alliances at Facebook in Asia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.