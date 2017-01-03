Corzine Agrees to Futures Industry Ban in CFTC Settlement
Jon Corzine has agreed to a lifetime ban from the futures industry to settle a U.S. lawsuit that he failed to properly oversee MF Global Holdings Ltd. as the brokerage spiraled toward failure in 2011. Corzine, an ex-governor and U.S. senator from New Jersey and the former co-chairman of Goldman Sachs Group Inc., also agreed to pay a $5 million penalty from his own pocket to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, under a consent order approved by a federal judge in New York Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here's why you should never, ever visit the sur...
|10 hr
|shtrominer
|1
|Are smarter people actually less racist? (Jan '16)
|11 hr
|Licks5109
|672
|Limited Stores Is Said to Plan for Bankruptcy a...
|Wed
|openmind693
|1
|Using Tradelines, Seasoned Primary Trade Lines (Jun '08)
|Wed
|henri soo
|67
|YEXT Alternative. Half the cost
|Jan 3
|devguy200
|1
|5 Ways to Lower Your Taxes in 2017
|Jan 1
|Tina
|1
|[email protected] is a scammer (Feb '13)
|Dec 30
|hacker here
|40
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC