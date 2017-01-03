China Chip Policy Poses Risk to U.S. Firms, White House Says
China's push to develop its domestic semiconductor technology threatens to harm U.S. chipmakers and put America's national security at risk, the Obama administration warned in a report that called for greater scrutiny of Chinese industrial policy. China's goal to achieve a leadership position in semiconductor design and manufacturing, in part by spending $150 billion over a 10-year period, requires an effective response to maintain U.S. competitiveness in the industry, according to the report released Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Notre Dame's Stunning Win Over Stanford Shows W... (Oct '14)
|1 hr
|A_games
|3
|Here's why you should never, ever visit the sur...
|Thu
|shtrominer
|1
|Are smarter people actually less racist? (Jan '16)
|Thu
|Le Jimbo
|671
|Limited Stores Is Said to Plan for Bankruptcy a...
|Jan 4
|openmind693
|1
|Using Tradelines, Seasoned Primary Trade Lines (Jun '08)
|Jan 4
|henri soo
|67
|YEXT Alternative. Half the cost
|Jan 3
|devguy200
|1
|5 Ways to Lower Your Taxes in 2017
|Jan 1
|Tina
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC