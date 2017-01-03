China Chip Policy Poses Risk to U.S. ...

China Chip Policy Poses Risk to U.S. Firms, White House Says

China's push to develop its domestic semiconductor technology threatens to harm U.S. chipmakers and put America's national security at risk, the Obama administration warned in a report that called for greater scrutiny of Chinese industrial policy. China's goal to achieve a leadership position in semiconductor design and manufacturing, in part by spending $150 billion over a 10-year period, requires an effective response to maintain U.S. competitiveness in the industry, according to the report released Friday.

