Cartel' Currency Traders Charged in Market-Rigging Case

U.S. prosecutors charged three ex-traders at the heart of a criminal investigation that has ensnared the world's biggest banks over the rigging of currency rates. Richard Usher, formerly of JPMorgan Chase & Co., Rohan Ramchandani, who used to work for Citigroup Inc., and Chris Ashton, a former Barclays Plc trader, were indicted Tuesday on conspiracy charges in New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.