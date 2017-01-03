Cartel' Currency Traders Charged in M...

Cartel' Currency Traders Charged in Market-Rigging Case

Read more: The Washington Post

U.S. prosecutors charged three ex-traders at the heart of a criminal investigation that has ensnared the world's biggest banks over the rigging of currency rates. Richard Usher, formerly of JPMorgan Chase & Co., Rohan Ramchandani, who used to work for Citigroup Inc., and Chris Ashton, a former Barclays Plc trader, were indicted Tuesday on conspiracy charges in New York.

