Business Highlights

China's economic growth sank to a three-decade low in 2016 as its struggling exporters brace for a possible trade battle with President-elect Donald Trump. Growth in the quarter ending in December ticked up to 6.8 per cent over 2015, supported by government spending and a real estate boom, a gain from the previous quarter's 6.7 per cent, government data showed Friday.
