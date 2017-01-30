Buffett's Go-To Billionaire Dealmaker...

Buffett's Go-To Billionaire Dealmaker Has Wall Street on Edge

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

That, anyway, is the word inside the food industry, where the Brazilian billionaire has been doing blockbuster deals roughly every two years. In 2013, he persuaded Warren Buffett to team up on H.J. Heinz.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del... 8 hr rpt777 1
Title left up to readers' discretion 23 hr misbehaved 6
OMG!!! found real wu seller (Jun '13) Sun The Best Seller 33
SkimmingWorld.com ?? Jan 28 coryorcard 16
News FBI director Comey to address South By Southwes... Jan 28 Le Jimbo 6
News A bizarre anecdote reveals why Trump believes b... Jan 27 Old Phart 5
ATM Skimmer and GSM Recievers Available at Skim... Jan 27 HypedX 5
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,345 • Total comments across all topics: 278,402,669

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC