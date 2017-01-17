Bookmaker Paddy Power Stock Drops on $6 Million Trump Election Hit
Paddy Power Betfair stock fell after the bookmaker revealed it took a hit on President Donald Trump's surprise election victory. Paddy Power Betfair stock fell more than 2% in the first hour of trading in London Monday after the bookmaker revealed it took a hit on President Donald Trump's surprise election victory.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Q&A with John C. Williams, president and CEO of... (Oct '14)
|35 min
|News Channel
|16
|Cast/ADI/Forged Grinding Ball, Grinding Ball fo...
|12 hr
|caststeel
|2
|China Grinding Balls, Grinding Media, Ball Mill...
|12 hr
|caststeel
|2
|ATM Skimmer and GSM Recievers Available at Skim...
|14 hr
|Orgino
|3
|The Global Solar Boom: How Solar Is Finally Mov...
|16 hr
|Solarman
|7
|[email protected] is a scammer (Feb '13)
|Sun
|hacker here
|41
|SkimmingWorld.com ??
|Fri
|randal85
|14
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC