Barclays Trader Fired Amid FX Probe Is Second to Lose Suit

A Barclays Plc trader fired after disclosing confidential information to rivals and using "laddish" language in electronic chats has become the second currency trader to lose an employment lawsuit against the lender. Mark Clark, who joined Barclays' G10 spot desk in 2010, used coded language to identify clients in chats where locker-room style conversations about sport and women were commonplace, judge George Foxwell said in a ruling made public Friday.

