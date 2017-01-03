Barclays Trader Fired Amid FX Probe Is Second to Lose Suit
A Barclays Plc trader fired after disclosing confidential information to rivals and using "laddish" language in electronic chats has become the second currency trader to lose an employment lawsuit against the lender. Mark Clark, who joined Barclays' G10 spot desk in 2010, used coded language to identify clients in chats where locker-room style conversations about sport and women were commonplace, judge George Foxwell said in a ruling made public Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here's why you should never, ever visit the sur...
|Thu
|shtrominer
|1
|Are smarter people actually less racist? (Jan '16)
|Thu
|Le Jimbo
|671
|Limited Stores Is Said to Plan for Bankruptcy a...
|Jan 4
|openmind693
|1
|Using Tradelines, Seasoned Primary Trade Lines (Jun '08)
|Jan 4
|henri soo
|67
|YEXT Alternative. Half the cost
|Jan 3
|devguy200
|1
|5 Ways to Lower Your Taxes in 2017
|Jan 1
|Tina
|1
|[email protected] is a scammer (Feb '13)
|Dec 30
|hacker here
|40
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC