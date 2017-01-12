Average US 30-year mortgage rate fall...

Average US 30-year mortgage rate falls to 4.12 percent

Fox News

Long-term US mortgage rates fell this week, the second week of declines after snapping a nine-week run of increases. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the rate on 30-year fixed-rate loans eased to an average 4.12 percent from 4.20 percent last week.

