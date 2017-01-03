Automakers' December Deals Push 2016 to a Record Seventh Gain
Automakers bought themselves a holiday present in 2016 to achieve a record seventh straight annual sales gain -- at a steep cost. Aggressive dealmaking in December ultimately pushed the year's total sales to a record 17.55 million cars and light trucks -- a feat considered unlikely just six months earlier.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are smarter people actually less racist? (Jan '16)
|6 hr
|Hearts6248
|671
|Limited Stores Is Said to Plan for Bankruptcy a...
|20 hr
|openmind693
|1
|Using Tradelines, Seasoned Primary Trade Lines (Jun '08)
|Wed
|henri soo
|67
|YEXT Alternative. Half the cost
|Tue
|devguy200
|1
|5 Ways to Lower Your Taxes in 2017
|Jan 1
|Tina
|1
|[email protected] is a scammer (Feb '13)
|Dec 30
|hacker here
|40
|WeChat Mini App Coming on Jan. 9th!
|Dec 30
|TMOGroup
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC