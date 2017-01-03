Automakers' December Deals Push 2016 ...

Automakers' December Deals Push 2016 to a Record Seventh Gain

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Washington Post

Automakers bought themselves a holiday present in 2016 to achieve a record seventh straight annual sales gain -- at a steep cost. Aggressive dealmaking in December ultimately pushed the year's total sales to a record 17.55 million cars and light trucks -- a feat considered unlikely just six months earlier.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Are smarter people actually less racist? (Jan '16) 6 hr Hearts6248 671
Limited Stores Is Said to Plan for Bankruptcy a... 20 hr openmind693 1
Using Tradelines, Seasoned Primary Trade Lines (Jun '08) Wed henri soo 67
YEXT Alternative. Half the cost Tue devguy200 1
News 5 Ways to Lower Your Taxes in 2017 Jan 1 Tina 1
[email protected] is a scammer (Feb '13) Dec 30 hacker here 40
WeChat Mini App Coming on Jan. 9th! Dec 30 TMOGroup 1
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,336 • Total comments across all topics: 277,619,960

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC