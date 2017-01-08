At Least Four Dead in Palestinian Truck-Ramming Attack in Jerusalem
A Palestinian rammed his truck into a group of Israeli soldiers on a popular promenade in Jerusalem on Sunday, killing four people and injuring about 15 others in a deliberate attack, police and emergency services said. Police identified the driver as a Palestinian from Israeli-annexed East Jerusalem and said he was shot dead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oakmere Home Advisors Review of How Quality Hom...
|17 hr
|eulabenett
|1
|Claim Your Business Listings. Drive More Custom...
|Sat
|devguy200
|1
|Notre Dame's Stunning Win Over Stanford Shows W... (Oct '14)
|Jan 7
|A_games
|3
|Here's why you should never, ever visit the sur...
|Jan 5
|shtrominer
|1
|Are smarter people actually less racist? (Jan '16)
|Jan 5
|Le Jimbo
|671
|Limited Stores Is Said to Plan for Bankruptcy a...
|Jan 4
|openmind693
|1
|Using Tradelines, Seasoned Primary Trade Lines (Jun '08)
|Jan 4
|henri soo
|67
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC