At Least Four Dead in Palestinian Truck-Ramming Attack in Jerusalem

A Palestinian rammed his truck into a group of Israeli soldiers on a popular promenade in Jerusalem on Sunday, killing four people and injuring about 15 others in a deliberate attack, police and emergency services said. Police identified the driver as a Palestinian from Israeli-annexed East Jerusalem and said he was shot dead.

