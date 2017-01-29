At Least 5 Killed In Shooting At Quebec Mosque
At least five people at a Quebec City, Canada, mosque were killed Sunday night when gunmen opened fire during evening prayers, according to multiple news reports. Witnesses said as many as three gunmen were involved in the attack at the Quebec City Islamic Cultural Center.
