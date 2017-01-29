At Least 5 Killed In Shooting At Queb...

At Least 5 Killed In Shooting At Quebec Mosque

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

At least five people at a Quebec City, Canada, mosque were killed Sunday night when gunmen opened fire during evening prayers, according to multiple news reports. Witnesses said as many as three gunmen were involved in the attack at the Quebec City Islamic Cultural Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del... 1 hr rpt777 1
Title left up to readers' discretion 16 hr misbehaved 6
OMG!!! found real wu seller (Jun '13) 18 hr The Best Seller 33
SkimmingWorld.com ?? Sat coryorcard 16
News FBI director Comey to address South By Southwes... Sat Le Jimbo 6
News A bizarre anecdote reveals why Trump believes b... Jan 27 Old Phart 5
ATM Skimmer and GSM Recievers Available at Skim... Jan 27 HypedX 5
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,395 • Total comments across all topics: 278,390,994

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC