Are Americas Airlines Under Cyber Attack?
For the second time in a week, a major U.S. airline grounded its fleet after its computer systems stopped working.The latest incident involved Delta Air Lines , which canceled 170 flights on Sunday and another 110 on Monday because its "essential IT systems went down" over the weekend. The issue at Delta Air Lines alone doesn't seem suspicious -- computers fail all the time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del...
|18 hr
|rpt777
|1
|Title left up to readers' discretion
|Sun
|misbehaved
|6
|OMG!!! found real wu seller (Jun '13)
|Sun
|The Best Seller
|33
|SkimmingWorld.com ??
|Jan 28
|coryorcard
|16
|FBI director Comey to address South By Southwes...
|Jan 28
|Le Jimbo
|6
|A bizarre anecdote reveals why Trump believes b...
|Jan 27
|Old Phart
|5
|ATM Skimmer and GSM Recievers Available at Skim...
|Jan 27
|HypedX
|5
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC