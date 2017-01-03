Apple to Invest $1 Billion in SoftBank Fund to Support Tech
Apple Inc. is planning to invest $1 billion in SoftBank Group Corp.'s giant new technology fund, adding its name to a growing list of interested parties and giving the iPhone maker a new avenue to tap up-and-coming technologies. Qualcomm Inc. also said it will participate in the fund, but the terms and the amount of its investment are still under discussion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are smarter people actually less racist? (Jan '16)
|6 hr
|Le Jimbo
|672
|Limited Stores Is Said to Plan for Bankruptcy a...
|Wed
|openmind693
|1
|Using Tradelines, Seasoned Primary Trade Lines (Jun '08)
|Wed
|henri soo
|67
|YEXT Alternative. Half the cost
|Tue
|devguy200
|1
|5 Ways to Lower Your Taxes in 2017
|Jan 1
|Tina
|1
|[email protected] is a scammer (Feb '13)
|Dec 30
|hacker here
|40
|WeChat Mini App Coming on Jan. 9th!
|Dec 30
|TMOGroup
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC