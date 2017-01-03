Apple to Invest $1 Billion in SoftBan...

Apple to Invest $1 Billion in SoftBank Fund to Support Tech

Read more: The Washington Post

Apple Inc. is planning to invest $1 billion in SoftBank Group Corp.'s giant new technology fund, adding its name to a growing list of interested parties and giving the iPhone maker a new avenue to tap up-and-coming technologies. Qualcomm Inc. also said it will participate in the fund, but the terms and the amount of its investment are still under discussion.

