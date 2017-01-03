Apple Bosses See Pay Drop in 2016 as ...

Apple Bosses See Pay Drop in 2016 as CEO Reaps $145 Million

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Apple Inc.'s top executives saw their compensation fall last year while Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook had his biggest payout yet from his record 2011 award. Cook's five top lieutenants received about $22.8 million each for 2016, according to a proxy statement filed Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Claim Your Business Listings. Drive More Custom... Sat devguy200 1
News Notre Dame's Stunning Win Over Stanford Shows W... (Oct '14) Sat A_games 3
News Here's why you should never, ever visit the sur... Jan 5 shtrominer 1
News Are smarter people actually less racist? (Jan '16) Jan 5 Le Jimbo 671
Limited Stores Is Said to Plan for Bankruptcy a... Jan 4 openmind693 1
Using Tradelines, Seasoned Primary Trade Lines (Jun '08) Jan 4 henri soo 67
YEXT Alternative. Half the cost Jan 3 devguy200 1
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,802 • Total comments across all topics: 277,729,767

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC