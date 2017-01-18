Amb. Andrew Young: Russians Didn't Take the Election, Democrats Lost
Andrew Young, former U.N. Ambassador under President Jimmy Carter, on Gov. Nikki Haley, President-elect Trump's pick for U.N. Ambassador, and the peace process in the Middle East. On Wednesday South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, President-elect Donald Trump's choice for U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, defended her "outsider's" approach to the United States' relationship with the world agency.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Notre Dame's Stunning Win Over Stanford Shows W... (Oct '14)
|15 hr
|A_games
|4
|Are smarter people actually less racist? (Jan '16)
|Wed
|Le Jimbo
|674
|Sulfuric acid clouds on Venus hide a 'bizarre' ...
|Wed
|Spotted Girl
|3
|Rolls-Royce To Pay $800M to U.S., U.K., Brazil ...
|Mon
|USA Today
|1
|Sushma Swaraj Supported Cerebral Palsy Treatmen...
|Jan 15
|KanikaGoyal
|1
|Nintendoa s weird and wonderful Switch console ...
|Jan 15
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|1
|Amazon plans to hire 100,000 over the next 18 m...
|Jan 13
|George Brown
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC