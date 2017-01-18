Amb. Andrew Young: Russians Didn't Take the Election, Democrats Lost

Andrew Young, former U.N. Ambassador under President Jimmy Carter, on Gov. Nikki Haley, President-elect Trump's pick for U.N. Ambassador, and the peace process in the Middle East. On Wednesday South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, President-elect Donald Trump's choice for U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, defended her "outsider's" approach to the United States' relationship with the world agency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.