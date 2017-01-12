Amazon plans to hire 100,000 over the next 18 months
There are 1 comment on the Fox News story from 15 hrs ago, titled Amazon plans to hire 100,000 over the next 18 months.
The online retailer said Thursday that the jobs are full time and come with benefits. Many of the new jobs will be at fulfillment centers currently being built in a number of states, including California, Florida and Texas.
