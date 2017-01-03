Alphabet's Waymo Cuts Cost of Key Self-Driving Sensor by 90%
Alphabet Inc.'s self-driving car unit, Waymo, has slashed the cost of a key technology required to bring self-driving cars to the masses and rolled it out Sunday in an autonomous Chrysler Pacifica minivan. Waymo has cut costs by 90 percent on LiDAR sensors, which bounce light off objects to create a three-dimensional map of a car's surroundings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oakmere Home Advisors Review of How Quality Hom...
|14 hr
|eulabenett
|1
|Claim Your Business Listings. Drive More Custom...
|Sat
|devguy200
|1
|Notre Dame's Stunning Win Over Stanford Shows W... (Oct '14)
|Sat
|A_games
|3
|Here's why you should never, ever visit the sur...
|Jan 5
|shtrominer
|1
|Are smarter people actually less racist? (Jan '16)
|Jan 5
|Le Jimbo
|671
|Limited Stores Is Said to Plan for Bankruptcy a...
|Jan 4
|openmind693
|1
|Using Tradelines, Seasoned Primary Trade Lines (Jun '08)
|Jan 4
|henri soo
|67
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC