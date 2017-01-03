Alphabet's Waymo Cuts Cost of Key Self-Driving Sensor by 90%

Alphabet Inc.'s self-driving car unit, Waymo, has slashed the cost of a key technology required to bring self-driving cars to the masses and rolled it out Sunday in an autonomous Chrysler Pacifica minivan. Waymo has cut costs by 90 percent on LiDAR sensors, which bounce light off objects to create a three-dimensional map of a car's surroundings.

