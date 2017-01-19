Alibabaa s Ma: Olympics deal will hel...

Alibabaa s Ma: Olympics deal will help fight counterfeiting

14 hrs ago

The Chinese billionaire and International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach announced Thursday a partnership to run through 2028 in which Alibaba will support the $500 million Olympic Channel in China, among other things. Ma said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, that the partnership can help find out "exactly" who authorized vendors are.

