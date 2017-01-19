Alibabaa s Ma: Olympics deal will help fight counterfeiting
The Chinese billionaire and International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach announced Thursday a partnership to run through 2028 in which Alibaba will support the $500 million Olympic Channel in China, among other things. Ma said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, that the partnership can help find out "exactly" who authorized vendors are.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SkimmingWorld.com ??
|23 hr
|Cashhhhhhh
|13
|Sulfuric acid clouds on Venus hide a 'bizarre' ...
|Thu
|Spotted Girl
|5
|Order 70's T-shirts online.
|Thu
|suescrew
|1
|Notre Dame's Stunning Win Over Stanford Shows W... (Oct '14)
|Jan 18
|A_games
|4
|Are smarter people actually less racist? (Jan '16)
|Jan 18
|Le Jimbo
|674
|Rolls-Royce To Pay $800M to U.S., U.K., Brazil ...
|Jan 16
|USA Today
|1
|Sushma Swaraj Supported Cerebral Palsy Treatmen...
|Jan 15
|KanikaGoyal
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC