Alibaba Sues Sellers of Fake Swarovski Watches in Crackdown
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. sued two vendors it said used the company's Taobao website to sell counterfeit Swarovski watches, just weeks after the site was labeled a haven for knockoffs by U.S. regulators. The lawsuit is the first legal action taken by an e-commerce site in China against sellers of counterfeit goods and Alibaba seeks 1.4 million yuan in damages, the company said Wednesday in a statement.
