Alcoa beats revenue estimates, sees higher aluminum demand

Alcoa Corp reported higher-than-expected revenue in its first quarterly results after the metals company split into two in November, helped partly by a rise in alumina prices. The producer of aluminum, alumina and bauxite also said it expects a 4 percent growth in global aluminum demand in 2017 even as the market remains modestly oversupplied.

