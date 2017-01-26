A Trump Tariff on North American Auto Trade Could Kill Jobs, Not Increase Them

Could President Donald Trump's initiative to increase automotive manufacturing in the U.S. actually kill more jobs than it creates? By raising tariffs as high as 35% in a bid to force production to the U.S. from Mexico and Canada, the U.S. would increase costs, force new investment in plants and dampen sales by General Motors , Ford and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles . The CEOs of the three automakers met with the president for breakfast on Tuesday.

