A Trump Tariff on North American Auto...

A Trump Tariff on North American Auto Trade Could Kill Jobs, Not Increase Them

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: TheStreet.com

Could President Donald Trump's initiative to increase automotive manufacturing in the U.S. actually kill more jobs than it creates? By raising tariffs as high as 35% in a bid to force production to the U.S. from Mexico and Canada, the U.S. would increase costs, force new investment in plants and dampen sales by General Motors , Ford and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles . The CEOs of the three automakers met with the president for breakfast on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A bizarre anecdote reveals why Trump believes b... 9 hr Old Phart 5
SkimmingWorld.com ?? 9 hr Dilation 15
ATM Skimmer and GSM Recievers Available at Skim... 11 hr HypedX 5
News FBI director Comey to address South By Southwes... 13 hr Fcvk tRump 3
News Mexicans are lashing out at their own governmen... Thu tomin cali 1
News Q&A with John C. Williams, president and CEO of... (Oct '14) Thu oday 17
I Love Kickboxing in Exton, PA Jan 25 Renata 1
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,596 • Total comments across all topics: 278,319,779

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC