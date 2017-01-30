A staged sit-in followed a terror attack on a Quebec mosque that killed six people.
The U.S. consulate in Toronto on Monday was targeted with a peaceful sit-in by around 1000 protesters who voiced their concerns with Trump's ban on travel to the U.S. for citizens from seven mostly-Muslim countries. The demonstrators at around 8:30 a.m. sat down in the southbound lanes on University Street, directly in front of the U.S. consulate.
