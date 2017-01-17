A nightclub shooting mars life in Mex...

A nightclub shooting mars life in Mexico's Mayan Riviera,...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

The final night of a high-profile electronic music festival was marred by gunfire that led to five deaths early on Monday morning in Playa del Carmen, a town on the Mayan Riviera, a popular tourist area on Mexico's Caribbean coast. Gunfire erupted during the BPM music festival at the Blue Parrot club, not far from the beach, around 2:30 a.m. The Quintana Roo state attorney general said five people - a Mexican who was targeted as well as a Canadian and an Italian, all three of whom were on the event's security staff, and another man and woman - were among the dead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Are smarter people actually less racist? (Jan '16) 1 hr Redefined 673
News Rolls-Royce To Pay $800M to U.S., U.K., Brazil ... 15 hr USA Today 1
Sushma Swaraj Supported Cerebral Palsy Treatmen... Sun KanikaGoyal 1
News Nintendoa s weird and wonderful Switch console ... Sun Wholly Silicon Wafer 1
News Amazon plans to hire 100,000 over the next 18 m... Jan 13 George Brown 1
get rich above your imagination Jan 13 George Brown 1
W.U transfers with NO UPFRONT !!! (Jan '13) Jan 13 George Brown 128
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,691 • Total comments across all topics: 277,996,083

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC