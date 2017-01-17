A nightclub shooting mars life in Mexico's Mayan Riviera,...
The final night of a high-profile electronic music festival was marred by gunfire that led to five deaths early on Monday morning in Playa del Carmen, a town on the Mayan Riviera, a popular tourist area on Mexico's Caribbean coast. Gunfire erupted during the BPM music festival at the Blue Parrot club, not far from the beach, around 2:30 a.m. The Quintana Roo state attorney general said five people - a Mexican who was targeted as well as a Canadian and an Italian, all three of whom were on the event's security staff, and another man and woman - were among the dead.
