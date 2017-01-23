a Net neutralitya foe Ajit Pai is new...

a Net neutralitya foe Ajit Pai is new FCC head

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Daily Journal

President Donald Trump has picked a fierce critic of the Obama-era "net neutrality" rules to be chief regulator of the nation's airwaves and internet connections. In a statement Monday, Ajit Pai said he was grateful to the president for choosing him as the next chairman of the Federal Communications Commission.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ATM Skimmer and GSM Recievers Available at Skim... 10 hr barry 4
News Q&A with John C. Williams, president and CEO of... (Oct '14) 12 hr News Channel 16
Cast/ADI/Forged Grinding Ball, Grinding Ball fo... Mon caststeel 2
China Grinding Balls, Grinding Media, Ball Mill... Mon caststeel 2
News The Global Solar Boom: How Solar Is Finally Mov... Sun Solarman 7
[email protected] is a scammer (Feb '13) Sun hacker here 41
SkimmingWorld.com ?? Jan 20 randal85 14
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,430 • Total comments across all topics: 278,196,664

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC